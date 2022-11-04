Kevin Durant has had carry a heavy load for the Brooklyn Nets this season and that load might increase on Friday due to the latest update on sharpshooter Seth Curry.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Curry is listed as questionable for the Nets game against the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is QUESTIONABLE for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 3, 2022

Seth Curry had missed the start of the season while recovering from off-season ankle surgery. He made his season debut on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers and went scoreless in 18 minutes of play. He did have six assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot. He has been sidelined since then, however, and has missed the Nets last two games.

Curry’s presence on the court would be a welcome addition for Kevin Durant who has had to take on an increased role in the Nets offense this season. The Nets are near the bottom half of the league in scoring this season at 21st with 112 points per game. Durant has been averaging a career-high 32.5 points and the Nets two wins have been very close.

Curry has been a double-digit scorer throughout his career to the tune of 11.2 points. He’s also been one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters with a career average of 43.8 percent. Last season, his first with the Nets, Curry averaged 14.9 points and shot 49.3 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from three-point range in 19 games. He was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the trade that sent James Harden out of Brooklyn.