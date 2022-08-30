Markieff Morris joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets are adding a veteran muscle to their team. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Markieff Morris is joining Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Nets.

Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 30, 2022

While Charania did not mention the financial aspect of Markieff Morris’ contract with the Nets, Spotrac lists that it’s worth $2.9 million. It also appears to come with a trade restriction, with Markieff Morris having trade immunity until at least Dec. 15, 2022.

Markieff Morris is a versatile big and low-usage asset who could fit nicely alongside Durant and the other stars on the Nets’ roster. Morris most recently suited up for the Miami Heat but was only able to see 17 games, as he struggled to get back to 100 percent form after suffering a neck injury caused by a hit on his back by Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

In addition to his versatility, the Nets should also find Markieff Morris’ experience valuable, especially in the playoffs. Morris was part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers squad that went all the way and won the NBA title in the Orlando bubble. He will most likely be insurance behind the likes of Durant and Royce O’Neale in the power forward position. He could also find himself battling for whatever minutes is left with fellow Nets newcomer Yuta Watanabe, though he is also capable enough to slide up to the center position.

Markieff Morris has career averages of 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, His career per 36 numbers are 15.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per. He is also a carer 34.1 percent shooter from the field.