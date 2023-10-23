Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets are looking to raise some eyebrows across the NBA landscape in 2023-24. Although the Nets were swept out of the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers a year ago, Bridges established himself as a rising star capable of going off for stat sheet-stuffing numbers on a nightly basis.

Now, Bridges is speaking out on his newfound role as the go-to guy for an NBA franchise.

“It's great, but it's challenging,” said Bridges, per SiriusXM NBA Radio. “It's challenging, and I think that's the best thing about it, because you're going to go through tough times, and even in training camp, just trying to figure it out, trying to do everything, trying to help… but that's what you want. I'd rather be in this position than any other, so I'm excited to take on the challenge.”

Mikal Bridges was the centerpiece of the trade that sent superstar Kevin Durant from the Nets to the Phoenix Suns. Although many expected the Nets to fall off of the playoff map following the departure of Durant and Kyrie Irving, Bridges was able to help keep them afloat, largely thanks to a series of scoring outputs that showcased a skillset he at times wasn't afforded the opportunity to display during his time with the Suns.

It remains to be seen how Bridges will adjust to being the focal point for opposing defenses for the first time in his career. However, if last year's performance is any indication, the sky could be the limit for the talented forward in 2023-24.