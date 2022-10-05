NBA fans roast Kevin Durant after accusing him of blowing his own horn on suspected burner account

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is one of the best players of this generation and arguably the most lethal scorer in the NBA right now. He’s clearly not short on confidence either, but perhaps fans on Twitter just caught KD praising himself?

A burner account with minimal followers tweeted at Durant on Wednesday, asking “When did your prime start?”. The future Hall of Famer hilariously responded with his birthdate:

So the thing is, this user Lance Washington, never tweeted before this and as we know Kevin Durant has used burners before. Fans quickly suspected he was at it again:

First ever tweet huh pic.twitter.com/oHTa2n39Ma — Rory (@rorysmay1) October 5, 2022

Either it’s a burner or he got the best 1st tweet response ever 😂🤔 — Shawnzo🏀 (@Shawnzooo_) October 5, 2022

That’s gotta be your burner — moyin (@moyin_olo) October 5, 2022

Ain’t no way he just replied to an account with 0 followers… — Mike (@Tmbil24) October 5, 2022

I guess we’ll never know the truth. But, Durant’s reply is just priceless. You love to see that he believes in himself, too.

It’s a big season ahead for KD and the Nets, who are capable of accomplishing the most. If he stays healthy alongside Kyrie Irving, it could be scary hours in Brooklyn. Plus, they also have the likes of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, TJ Warren, and Royce O’Neale rounding out the supporting cast.

Middle of the campaign or not, Kevin Durant will always take time to jump on Twitter and respond to fans, whether it’s for the better or worse. A lot of time, he’s honestly just clapping back at fans who are criticizing him.

The Nets began their preseason on Monday with a 127-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and continue action on Thursday versus the Miami Heat. It’s another glimpse into what this team could do and a chance for Simmons to get his feet under him, who will be an important piece in 2022-23.