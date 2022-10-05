The results of the much-anticipated annual NBA GMs survey are in. The usual suspects are all on there, of course, which also includes Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. It’s just that KD probably won’t be happy with his rankings on the various survey questions.

Before anything else, it is worth noting that Durant was voted in as the best small forward in the entire league. Getting 45% of the votes, KD outpaced Jayson Tatum (24%), Luka Doncic (17%), LeBron James (10%), and Kawhi Leonard (3%). Although, Durant did take a significant dip from getting 67% of total votes for this particular category last season.

Another list KD topped entering last year was the favorite for MVP. He didn’t even make the list this time around. NBA GMs believe that this is going to be Luka Doncic’s year. Not even reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic made the cut.

Last season, Kevin Durant was also voted as the top player GMs would want to take the last shot with the game on the line. In other words, league execs saw KD as the most clutch player in the entire NBA — for last year, at least. This season, it’s reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry who took the top spot with 55% of the votes. Durant received just 17% of GM votes.

Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever pick up a basketball, and he definitely has a lot of pride in his game. KD is the type that’s not satisfied unless he’s at the very top, and knowing him, Durant is probably going to be taking all this into consideration once the new season begins.