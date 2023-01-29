Duke basketball legend Coach K and former star player Kyrie Irving shared a heartwarming reunion on Saturday ahead of the Brooklyn Nets-New York Knicks game, per Jomboy Media.

Kyrie and Coach K pre game 💙 pic.twitter.com/tflNSFzquN — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 28, 2023

Coach K is one of the greatest college basketball head coaches of all-time. He’s a 3-time Naismith College Coach of the Year and won 5 NCAA Tournament championships. Coach K announced his retirement following the 2021-2022 season.

Kyrie Irving spent the 2010-2011 season at Duke. He posted 17.5 points per game on 53 percent field goal and 46 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, Kyrie dished out 4 assists per game.

He’s gone on to become an NBA superstar. Coach K has stood by Irving’s side despite Kyrie’s off-the-court drama, per the New York Post.

“But with me, I love him. I’m in his corner, and I’m here to help him if he feels like I can help him,” Coach K previously said of Kyrie Irving. “I do want him, just like any of our players, to know that I’m there for whatever. Kyrie actually played more games for me with the U.S. team than he did for Duke. I got to know him [more] along the way.”

Irving has done a terrific job of bouncing back and was recently voted as an All-Star starter. He’s currently doing all he can to keep the Nets afloat amid Kevin Durant’s injury-related absence.

“I’m just grateful for the people at home,” Irving said of his All-Star selection, via Nets beat reporter Erik Slater of ClutchPoints. “I would not be here without y’all. Y’all voted me in, and I’m ready to give a show.”

Coach K will continue to support his former star player as the Nets strive toward the NBA Playoffs.