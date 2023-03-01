In the first half of Tuesday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, Nic Claxton ended up being on the receiving end of a couple of Giannis Antetokounmpo facials. It seems that the Nets big man took that personally, and he decided to get his revenge. Unfortunately for Bucks center Brook Lopez, it was he who turned out to be the recipient of all of Claxton’s pent-up rage.

Claxton wasted little time in the second half to send his message across. He caught a perfect alley-oop pass from Nets teammate Spencer Dinwiddie, and the rest, as they say, is history:

Nic Claxton DETONATES on Brook Lopez off the alley-oop 😱pic.twitter.com/0X1nizp4aM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 1, 2023

Claxton knew that he had just put Lopez in a body bag so he just had to let him know. Nic definitely knew he was going to get T’d up for taunting, but it was a price he was willing to pay. Kudos to Lopez, though, for not paying his opponent any mind. After all, this is far from the first time Brook Lopez has gotten posterized in his career.

Unsurprisingly, the mean streets of Twitter were absolutely buzzing after seeing that mind-blowing dunk:

The Nets are the underdogs in this game, but they’re not going down without a fight. It is abundantly clear that they will do everything in their power to put an end to the Bucks’ staggering 14-game winning streak that now has Giannis and Co. leading the entire NBA. The Nets are not going to win a title this year — at least not anymore — but a victory against the mighty Bucks will go a long way in boosting their morale.