Giannis Antetokounmpo was in a good mood on Tuesday night. So much so, that he decided to throw a party right in the middle of their game against the Brooklyn Nets. It wasn’t just any party, though, as the Milwaukee Bucks superstar decided to invite every single member of the Nets to his very own dunk party.

In case you missed it, there was actually some doubt surrounding Giannis’ status for this game. The former back-to-back league MVP is currently dealing with a right knee injury, which forced him to miss Milwaukee’s last game. He was tagged as probable to play against Brooklyn, though, so it wasn’t a big surprise that he ended up being upgraded to available right before tipoff.

What is clear, though, is that Antetokunmpo’s knee isn’t bothering him right now. He kicked things off on Tuesday with a massive poster dunk in the first quarter against not one, but two Nets defenders at the same time:

Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith did what they can to try and prevent Giannis from throwing down the rock, but it was clearly to no avail.

Early in the second quarter, Giannis was up to his usual antics again. This time around, Claxton got some solo time with the Bucks superstar:

Just moments later, Antetokounmpo was on the receiving end of an alley-oop slam that had the Nets players scratching their heads:

Jae sends it to Giannis. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iwcbXC1lnF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2023

It just feels like Giannis is on a mission to dunk on as many Nets defenders as possible tonight. The second half is still coming, so there’s likely more where that came from.