The Madden 26 QB Ratings are here, with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson leading the charge. Both QBs will be part of the Madden 99 Club during the game's launch, making them the very best to use in the game. But who are the other QBs on this list? Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Madden 26 Top 10 Best QB Ratings – Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson Headline The List

Overall, the top 10 best Madden 26 QB Ratings at launch include:

RANK PLAYER TEAM OVR (Rating) 1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 99 2 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 99 3 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 97 4 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 95 5 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 88 6 Jared Goff Detroit Lions 87 7 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 86 8 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 86 9 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers 85

10 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 85

Josh Allen – Madden 26 QB Rating

Allen and Jackson were easily the two best QBs last year. But Allen managed to beat Jackson for the MVP spot, and he also beat him in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year. Overall, Buffalo's elite signal-caller scored 40 total touchdowns last season, while only turning the ball over eight times. The dual-threat QB is set to have another stellar season.

Lamar Jackson – Madden 26 QB Rating

The two-time NFL MVP remains probably the best QB to use in Madden. At 28 years old, Jackson is still in his prime, and an absolute nightmare for both passing and rushing defenses. While Jackson isn't technically ranked #1 on this board, he's still tied with Allen, and is still a member of the 99 Club. He is a must-have for Franchise Players who love to use the Fantasy Draft option.

Joe Burrrow

Burrow is the only QB on this list not to make the playoffs last year. But he was arguably the best Quarterback all year. In total, he scored 43 passing touchdowns, and was less than 100 yards shy of reaching the 5,000 yard mark. The Bengals will hope to make the playoffs this year under the guidance of Burrow and teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Patrick Mahomes

The former 99 Club member dropped down 4 total OVR points in Madden 26. Nevertheless, he remains one of the best players to use in the game. Statistically, things haven't been as great for Mahomes as they have been these last two years. But he's also been to three-straight Super Bowls, winning two in the process. Therefore, he remains one of the best QBs in the game.

Something to note: The top 4 QBs mentioned above are the only QBs with a 90+ OVR in Madden 26.

Matthew Stafford

The 37-year-old Stafford is still a top 10 QB in today's NFL. Sure, his 20 passing touchdowns last season aren't anything to gawk at. But he did help his Rams team comeback from a 1-4 record to finish the season 10-7. Furthermore, he was the only QB to NOT throw an interception against the Eagles in last year's postseason. The vet QB will hope to earn his second ring in what could be his last year.

Jared Goff

Goff just experienced the best season of his career, statistically speaking. His 37 passing touchdowns helped lead the Lions to a 15-2 record and a first place finish in the NFC. Unfortunately, injuries, along with a bad performance in the Divisional Round against the Commanders abruptly ended the Lions' 2024 season. We'll see if Goff can finally return to the Super Bowl this year.

Justin Herbert

While Herbert hasn't been able to replicate his numbers from 2021, he's also become much protective with the ball. In 2024, he led the league with the lowest Interception percentage of only o.6%. But a poor performance against Houston in the Wild Card round caused the Chargers' season to come crashing down. We'll see if Herbert can pick up his first career playoff win this season.

Jalen Hurts

An OVR of 86 seems somewhat disrespectful to the Super Bowl MVP. Sure, Hurts didn't even eclipse 3,000 passing yards or even 20 passing touchdowns last season. But his 32 total touchdowns (as opposed to just 10 turnovers) helped the Eagles soar in the playoffs. Yes, we can acknowledge that he played on a stacked team, the likes of which no one has seen before. But we should also give credit to the guy who has 20 total touchdowns and only four turnovers across nine playoff games.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield's 41 touchdown passes were the second most out of any QB last year. He also earned 4,500 passing yards, which begs the question – why is he only an 85 OVR? Well, Mayfield's 16 picks were tied for the most in 2024, while he also fumbled the ball a league-high 13 times. So, while he's an effective passer, he's also mistake prone. We'll see if he can cut down the turnovers in 2025.

Jayden Daniels

The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year is already a top-10 QB in Madden 26. At just 24 years old, Daniels makes for an amazing signal-caller to draft or trade for in the game. Last season, he scored 31 total touchdowns, while only turning the ball over nine times. Daniels continued to play well in the postseason, but came up just short of a Super Bowl appearance. He'll look to lead his team back to the Championship game, and beyond.

Of course, these ratings will likely change throughout the course of the season. EA Sports releases weekly roster updates during the season, making OVR adjustments based on player performances. So, if Jayden Daniels continues to shine in Year 2, his OVR will likely increase.

On the other hand, should someone like Justin Herbert play poorly, he'll drop down the list. But overall, all ten QBs on this list definitely proved they belong after their performances last year. Nine of the ten QBs on this list made the playoffs last year, with the exception of Burrow.

