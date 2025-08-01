It didn't take long for NBA podcast host Gilbert Arenas to respond to Kwame Brown's rant about Arenas recent arrest. Brown dropped a video on social media, poking fun at Gilbert, who was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business in which high-stake poker games were played at an Encino mansion he owns.

Before Arenas release, Brown uploaded his rant on YouTube. Then, after Arenas was freed, he clapped back at Kwame with a smile across his face, per NBA Central's X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm out. They can't hold me down. Hey, Kwame, what did you say? Roxanne. Turn on the red light,” Arenas sang and repeated in the video toward Brown. “Hey, boy, you're on fire, boy. Ya'll set the boy on fire over there. That boy get all his views off another person. You can't entertain, huh? Hey, I'm happy to get your page popping because I heard you just lost another one. Another one? Aw, c'mon, man. You gotta know how to maneuver.

“You can't even get out of YouTube jail. I got out of real jail before you got out of YouTube jail,” Arenas concluded.

Arenas and Brown have had an ongoing feud over the years, stemming from their playing days with the Washington Wizards as Kwame claims Gilbert told the coaching staff not to play him around the 2005 NBA playoffs.

Kwame Brown drops video after Gilbert Arena's arrest

Retired center Kwame Brown couldn't miss the opportunity to poke fun at Gilbert Arenas' arrest. Brown started the video singing 2 Pac's “Shorty Wanna Be a Thug,” before ripping Arenas apart about his gambling charges.

“I told people one thing, I said, ‘this n**** is a stupid m***********, he’s going to self-sabotage. He’s a dummy. And look at this stupid m***********,” Brown said.

“You’re facing fifteen years, five years on each charge, right? But your dumb*** was playing cards with the Israeli Mob,” Brown continued. “So now you’re going to have to make a decision. You can’t snitch, because your dumba– said you’re ‘No Chill Gil’ so you can’t chill. You've got to fight this one out.”

Brown also mentioned Arenas derailing Nick Young's career, which started with the Wizards in 2007, more than once.

“You f***** up Swaggy P’s career the first time,” Brown said. “Swaggy P could’ve been a better basketball player than you. You were a dumb*** veteran, and you f***** up Swaggy P’s career. Now you've done f***** up Swaggy P’s second career.”

Given their longstanding history, Brown will most likely respond at some point in the near future.