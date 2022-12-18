By Erik Slater · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is in the midst of a breakout season. Claxton has started all 27 games for Brooklyn, posting career-highs across the board with 11.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The 23-year-old leads the league in field goal percentage at 74.0 percent.

Claxton’s high-level perimeter defense and rim protection offer a unique skillset that has separated him from the majority of the league’s big men. The former Georgia star blocked a career-high six shots Friday during Brooklyn’s 119-116 win over Toronto. And Claxton said he feels his defensive performance this season has not been getting the recognition it deserves.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m one of the best defenders in the league. I feel like I should be in the talk for Defensive Player of the Year. I feel like I haven’t been getting the respect I deserve,” he said postgame. “We’ve been winning, my numbers are good. I’ve been protecting the rim, guarding one through five. So it’s just me being me, doing what I do, bringing that energy. And it’s great for the team.”

The film and numbers back up Claxton’s assessment. The fourth-year proi has built a strong case for the top perimeter-defending center in the league, routinely overwhelming ball handers on switches.

Claxton’s perimeter defense has become an integral asset in Brooklyn’s switch-heavy scheme. The big man has also made tremendous strides as a rim protector, providing a much-needed interior presence for an undersized Nets team. Claxton ranks second in the league in blocks at 2.3 per game.

Claxton’s evolving skillset will only become more valuable as the league shifts towards more size and ball handling on the perimeter. And while the Nets center would be a smaller-profile name than recent winners of Defensive Player of the Year, there is no denying his growing impact on that end.

Marcus Smart won the award last season. Rudy Gobert won three of the five before that, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green claiming the others.

Claxton’s steady improvement as a defender, rebounder and interior scorer has given Brooklyn a dependable option in the middle, something they have not had since trading Jarrett Allen as part of the first James Harden blockbuster deal in 2021. At just $8.5 million per year for this season and next, Claxton’s contract is one of the better value deals in the league.

Largely thanks to their improved defense, the Nets have posted the league’s best record (12-3) over their last 15 games. Brooklyn ranks 10th in defensive rating during that span.

Claxton and co. will look to continue that success Sunday against Detroit before a tough three-game slate against the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.