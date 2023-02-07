The dust hasn’t even settled on Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks and already, a new star is emerging for the Brooklyn Nets. This comes in the form of second-year shooting guard Cam Thomas who came out with another mind-blowing performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Thomas is coming off a career-high 44-point performance against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Apparently, the 21-year-old wanted to prove that this was no fluke, so he went off yet again on Monday. This time around, Thomas went off for a new career-high 47 points in what can only be described as a scorching performance from the Nets stud. Unfortunately, the Nets still lost, 124-116.

That’s now back-to-back games 40-point outings for Thomas, who now enters LeBron James territory with this scoring feat. Cam is now just the second-youngest player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in two consecutive games behind the great LeBron James:

Moreover, Cam Thomas did in two contests what Kyrie Irving achieved in 40 games played for the Nets this season. Before taking his talents to the Mavs, Irving dropped 40 for the Nets just twice this season. Cam has now matched Irving’s tally in the span of three days:

The Nets seem to have unearthed a real gem in Thomas. Whether or not they decide to keep him beyond the deadline is an altogether different question, though. This could very well be Cam Thomas doing whatever he can to prop up his trade stock ahead of the Thursday deadline, which either way, is going to be a win-win situation for Brooklyn.