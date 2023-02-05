Cam Thomas turned a lot of heads on Saturday against the Washington Wizards, and the Brooklyn Nets might want to take a serious look as well.

The young swingman has been largely used as a backup by the Nets, and while he’s getting extra minutes recently (due to Kevin Durant’s absence), it actually didn’t start that way. He had plenty of DNPs this season as he’s clearly underutilized by the team. It’s no surprise why Thomas has shown his frustration over his lack of playing time.

Against the Wizards, however, Thomas proved to the Nets why he deserves more minutes and maybe a starting nod. He exploded for 44 points in the contest, making 16 of his 23 shots and banking 19 points in the fourth quarter to power Brooklyn to the 125-123 comeback win. Washington led by as much as 23 in the game, but thanks to the second-year guard, they managed to win even without Kyrie Irving and KD.

Cam Thomas, who is just 21 years old, is now the third-youngest player to score 40 or more points off the bench, per Brian Lewis of New York Post. Even better, his 44-piece is not only his career-high but also a high for his draft class. He also had six rebounds and five assists in the game, which is just the third time in league history that a player had a 44-5-5 performance as a reserve, according to NBA reporter Brett Usher.

After that display as a certified bucket-getter, it might be best for the Nets to give Thomas a bigger role. It might just be the perfect time as well considering all the Irving drama surrounding them.