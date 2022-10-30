‘Of course we’re pissed’: Kevin Durant’s blunt assessment of Nets’ locker room amid four-game losing skid

The Brooklyn Nets are straight-up not having a good time right now. After a disappointing 2021-22 season, many were hoping for this team to bounce back this season. They have all the talent in the world to be a great team this year, with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons leading the way. This should be their year for the taking.

Instead, the Nets find themselves in arguably a worse position than they were last year. They are currently sitting at 1-5 for the season after losing four straight games. It’s clear that everyone in the locker room is pissed, and Kevin Durant confirmed that himself. (via HoopsHype)

Kevin Durant: “We lost four games in a row? I must be excited about that? Of course, we’re PISSED. We enjoy basketball. We like to win, though. Of course, when we lose the game it’s going to be a somber mood in the locker room.”

This season has been a frustrating one for Nets fans barely two weeks into the year. On the court, the team just can’t seem to figure it out. They are losing to contending teams AND teams they should be beating on paper. Despite all their talent, Brooklyn has not looked like a cohesive team to start the year.

To be fair, it’s still way-too-early to count this team out. Most of the games the Nets have lost were relatively close games where they had a chance to win it. Once the wins start coming, the vibes from that locker room will undoubtedly improve.