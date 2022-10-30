With Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets dropping to 1-5 on the season, NBA fans couldn’t help but compare their situation to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers’. Some are even saying the Brooklyn franchise is in uglier shape given the talent they have.

The Nets have now lost four straight games, with their latest one coming at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Their only win came in their second match of the season against the Toronto Raptors, all after dropping their opener with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brooklyn’s struggles have already raised a lot of eyebrows, especially since there were plenty of preseason predictions that said they’re going to be title contenders this 2022-23. They look nowhere near the projections that fans and experts had, as they appear like a team in tank mode for Victor Wembanyama instead.

With that said, a lot of Twitter users and NBA fans are poking fun at the Nets and Lakers. Who would have thought that two teams featuring Kevin Durant and LeBron James are going to be at the bottom of their respective conferences to start the campaign?

Nets and Lakers battle to be the worst lol pic.twitter.com/UulmycQ6h2 — Mark Flowers (@CC_Flowers21) October 30, 2022

Lakers and nets pic.twitter.com/2Ak6FvVRRN — Jackson Demlew (@JDemlew) October 30, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets vs The Los Angeles Lakers this season: pic.twitter.com/x7G1EXWmdQ — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) October 30, 2022

Lakers and Nets combined 1-10 https://t.co/H6ntSyyeps — Michael Hutchinson 🧡🙌💚 (@mhgfxdesigns) October 30, 2022

The Purple and Gold franchise has already received plenty of criticisms for its winless run so far, but Brooklyn isn’t getting off the hook with just one win to show after six matches. As one commenter said, “The Nets are a bigger disappointment than the Lakers.”

Of course the mockery and criticisms on the Nets’ play as compared to the Lakers didn’t stop there. Another Twitter user noted, “Everyone wanna talk about the lakers but no one talking about how the nets might be worse with all due respect.”

The Nets are 1-5 with Kevin Durant and still he's literally better than Lebron. Lebron and the Lakers are 0-5! pic.twitter.com/HDObUBlYTg — Jonathan (@JonathanDesign) October 30, 2022

Lakers and Nets fans this weekend. 😔pic.twitter.com/K7dy56BBG8 — theScore (@theScore) October 30, 2022

The Nets’ defense has been the biggest culprit for their struggles so far, while it’s the opposite for the Lakers who are just atrocious offensively. If the two teams don’t address their issues sooner, though, it won’t be a surprise if their records only get worse.