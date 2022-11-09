By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is currently suspended after showing support for an antisemitic film on social media. He needs to complete six steps in order to even return to the team and it’s frankly unknown if Kyrie will do so.

While there haven’t been a lot of people speaking out on the matter, former NBA star Stephen Jackson, who also is a host of the All The Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes, came to Irving’s defense in a recent IG post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Jackson (@_stak5_)

“Our dignity is not for sale. Y’all won’t understand now but u will soon. We don’t have the power to force people to apologize for wronging us but the shift is coming. Trust me. It was written. #TeamKyrie 🤲🏿L4AWHL4A ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊ Only The Righteous.”

To be clear, this isn’t the first time Jackson has stood up for an athlete like Kyrie Irving for allegedly showing support for antisemitism. Back in the summer of 2020, Jackson defended then-Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson for posting an indirect Hitler quote. He wasn’t reprimanded by the NBA and can’t be because he’s no longer part of the league.

Nevertheless, it’s interesting to see Jackson support Kyrie on this matter. Encouragement for the guard is few and far between, though. The commissioner is Jewish. A lot of Nets fans in New York are Jewish. There are Jewish people all over the NBA. Kyrie Irving angered an entire community with his comments and it’ll take time for healing. One could only think his future in the league is in doubt.