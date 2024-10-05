You can always count on Patrick Beverley to speak his mind. On the latest episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, Rone, Beverley's co-host, attempted to discuss the latest workout tapes from Brooklyn Nets' guard Ben Simmons. Before Rone could even finish his thought, Beverley cut him off.

“Ay man. Aint nobody trying to hear that sh*t… Nah, you gotta show us buddy. And you gotta show us for at least 60-something games. We ain't on that. I ain't tryna hear that sh*t. Nah, no more talkin, no videos. On the court, I need to see it!… Corny a** n**** man.”

A couple weeks back, Simmons' team put out some videos of him putting up uncontested jump shots during multiple workouts.

Social media wasn't having it.

“We are really doing this again?” – @WolvesXWorld

“F**k no!! Are you serious hahaha 😂 he’s just instagramer” – @pheery12

“I’m really not convinced that the mental make up is there. Or maybe he doesn’t love the game enough, I’m not sure. Talent is there. Putting in the work is great, we saw this last year too. Contract year, no? I’m not buying Ben Simmons longterm.” – @Roxmikol13

Simmons is competing against Dennis Schroder to be the Nets' starting point guard.

The continued so-called comeback of Nets' Ben Simmons

Simmons only played in 15 games last season. That came after missing all of the 2021-22 season and playing in just 42 games in 2022-23.

The Nets' Cam Thomas is rooting for a healthy competition via ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.

“May the best man win, honestly,” Cam Thomas said. “Whatever unit they’re on, I know they’re going to try to lead them to the most wins… But I’m confident in both guys, whoever gets the role. When you’re battling for something, you’re going to have that competitive fire and competitive spirit. I know they’re both going to give it their all, so we’ll see how it turns out.”

During the Nets' media day, Simmons attempted levity, but considering how the last few years have fared, it reads as tone-deaf.

“I think people forget, me as a player, when I'm healthy, I can play basketball. I'm pretty good, right?” Simmons questioned. “So for me, it's just about being consistent with that and staying on top of my body. Just getting better every day and staying in the gym with these guys.”

The Brooklyn Nets are ranked No. 28 in the ClutchPoints NBA Power Rankings. Thomas and Nic Claxton form a nice core, and Brooklyn has a deluge of future first-round picks (four in the 2025 NBA Draft) to build around.