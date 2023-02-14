The new-look Brooklyn Nets have reinforcements on the way ahead of their last game before the All-Star break. Brooklyn guard Seth Curry will return to the lineup Wednesday vs. the Miami Heat after missing the team’s last five games with an adductor strain.

Curry had struggled to find a rhythm over his last three appearances before the injury, averaging 7.3 points on 9-of-26 (34.6 percent) shooting from the field and 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from three. However, the sharpshooter had been one of Brooklyn’s top sources of offense before then, reaching double figures in 11 of 12 appearances while shooting 50.7 percent from three.

Following the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades, the 32-year-old was a prime candidate to be moved at the deadline due to his advanced age and expiring contract. Despite that, the Nets opted to keep him around, and Curry’s track record as a clutch shot-maker should come in handy for Brooklyn.

In two games with the new-look roster, the Nets are averaging just 41.5 points on 29-of-77 shooting (37.7 percent) in second halves.

The bulk of the shot-creation responsibilities have fallen on Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas.

Dinwiddie scored 28 points on 8-of-21 shooting in Monday’s 122-106 loss to the Knicks while Thomas and Bridges failed to crack double figures. Brooklyn will shift to a score-by-committee approach without Durant and Irving, but the need for late-game offensive production was evident in the pair of losses.

Curry’s return will be a welcome sight in that regard. The guard had struggled to carve out a consistent role at points early this season due to his defensive struggles alongside Irving. However, with the additions of Dinwiddie, Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets are better equipped to mask Curry’s struggles on that end as they search for offensive production.

Brooklyn leads Miami by 1.5 games for fifth-place in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday’s matchup.