All of the brouhaha surrounding Kyrie Irving almost makes us forget that it wasn’t too long ago that the Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. Kyrie’s antisemitic scandal and eventual suspension somewhat overshadowed the Nash dismissal, as well everything else that’s going on over there in Brooklyn.

For his part, Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal still had a few things to say about Nash’s unceremonious exit. Shaq shared his thoughts on a recent episode of The Big Podcast as he once again took the opportunity to throw shade on none other than Ben Simmons:

“When you do anything in New York, eyes are on you,” Shaq said. “So, he was in New York, that’s the first thing. The second thing is you got some great talent on your team, you’re expected to win. Last year was a difficult year because one of your superstars only played half a year.

“This year, you came in with all two-and-a-half superstars. Everybody was healthy, wasn’t no complaining. Yeah, I said what I said: two-and-a-half superstars. And again, you’re still supposed to win because the two are dangerous. The two at one point in time were compared to Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], but they just couldn’t get it done. But they’re 94-67 under Steve Nash, won a playoff round and KD and Kyrie only played 64 games together. But this year, everybody’s expecting big things out of them, and it’s just not working out.”

In case you missed it, the half superstar Shaq is referring to is Ben Simmons. O’Neal clearly believes that Simmons hasn’t been delivering for the Nets since he started playing this season, and he’s made his thoughts on the matter abundantly clear.

This is also far from the first time that Shaq has criticized Simmons. O’Neal, who also happens the same alma matter as Simmons, has never hesitated to throw shade on the embattled Nets star. This time around, it sounds like Shaq is throwing the hammer down on Ben for his inability to stay healthy.

Simmons played in the Nets’ first six games of the season (they went 1-5). However, he is currently dealing with a left knee injury and has missed his team’s last three games. Kevin Durant and the Nets obviously needs him back as soon as possible, especially with Kyrie Irving suspended for at least five games.