The Oregon football team is having a big day on the recruiting trail as the Ducks have landed two elite prospects so far on Thursday. First, one of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class announced his decision as five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho committed to Oregon. Then, four-star safety Devin Jackson announced that he will play for the Ducks as well. What a day for head coach Dan Lanning, who is building another elite recruiting class in Eugene.

“BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Immanuel Iheanacho has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’7 365 OT chose the Ducks over LSU, Penn State, & Auburn.”

Immanuel Iheanacho is feeling good after his commitment to the Oregon football team, and he can't wait to be a Duck.

“All Glory to the most high, Duck Nation I’m ready to get to work!” He said.

Iheanacho is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #8 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #1 IOL and the #2 player in the state of Maryland. Iheanacho currently attends Georgetown Prep School in Baltimore, MD. He is going all the way across the country to play for Oregon.

“Bullish, physical run game presence with immense size and frame dimensions who could potentially provide valuable roster flexibility,” Iheanacho's scouting report states. “Promisingly consistent in hand placement and lower-body drive when engaged. Again, enormous physical traits with plenty of length to live outside, but particularly separate from the field at guard, where he could provide tone-setting brute force.”

Iheanacho is a star on the football field, and he plays basketball as well. His athletic ability is astounding, and it is something that the Oregon football team loves about him.

“Basketball participation, which reveals a nimble post presence with crafty touch around the rim, reflects in functional athleticism and foot quickness,” the scouting report continues. “Sometimes rigid in movement patterns, and mammoth size dictates need for maintaining body control and balance. Still, traits and power can overwhelm even in less-than-ideal technical situations. Elite offensive line prospect who can likely play tackle in college and perhaps beyond, but could also become a rare guard candidate.”

Oregon lands commitment from four-star safety

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Devin Jackson has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 195 S from Orlando, FL chose the Ducks over Nebraska and Miami.”

Devin Jackson is excited to be making the move from Florida to Oregon.

“You have to leave the city, To feed the City!! Floregon🦆,” he said.

Jackson is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #213 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #18 safety and the #32 player in the state of Florida. Like Iheanacho, he also has a long cross country journey to play for Oregon.

“Big, imposing defensive back with the hip swivel and closing burst to make an impact in any Power Four secondary,” Jackson's scouting report reads. “Has been positioned primarily as a boundary safety at the prep level, but is fluid and quick enough to potentially hang on the outside as cornerback in the right scheme. Takes quality angles to the throw and flashes true sideline-to-sideline range. Hogs air space with his thicker build and can generate takeaways with his well-timed jumps. Spirited in run support as he chops down escape paths and shucks blocks to make stops in the box.”

Jackson's size and athleticism should make him a top player on the Oregon defense down the road.

“Showed significant improvement in testing numbers between sophomore and junior years, but still probably lacks the deep speed to consistently cover vertical routes when isolated,” the scouting report continues. “Projects as a potential all-conference talent on Saturdays that can play assignment football while cleaning up mistakes with his above-average athleticism and advanced feel for the game. Should push for playing time sooner rather than later with his ready-to-play size.”

Dan Lanning and the Oregon football team are having a great Thursday, and their 2026 recruiting class is now ranked inside the top-10, according to 247Sports. The Ducks can recruit with the best of them.