Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid got absolutely posterized by Cam Johnson during Game 2 of their playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. However, the Sixers big man claimed it didn’t happen.

That, or the 2022-23 MVP finalist just wants to forget the embarrassing moment and quickly move on from it.

For those who missed it, Johnson delivered a wicked poster slam on Embiid late in the second quarter of the contest. The Cameroonian big man tried his best to stop the Nets forward and even got the help of De’Anthony Melton, but to no avail.

It sent the whole NBA Twitter world buzzing, with many heaping praise on Johnson.

CAM JOHNSON DROPS THE HAMMER OVER JOEL EMBIID 🔨pic.twitter.com/dqeOu15BA5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Naturally Embiid was asked about it in his postgame presser after the Sixers edged the Nets 96-84. Instead of explaining what happened, though, JoJo said he has no memory of getting posterized.

“I don’t remember getting dunked on,” Embiid said, per Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.

Did Cam Johnson dunk on Joel Embiid so hard that he actually forgot he got embarrassed? Maybe. But our money is on Embiid trying to avoid the conversation. After all, who wants to talk about a lowlight following an important win in the postseason?

Sure enough, though, Johnson won’t forget how he destroyed Embiid during that moment. And while the Sixers star claims it didn’t happen, the good thing is the Nets rising star can just make a quick search on Twitter to see various replays of his dunk–and on different angles!

That’s too bad for Embiid, though.