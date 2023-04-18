Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Brooklyn Nets rising star Cam Johnson sent the whole NBA Twitter buzzing after he put Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid on the wrong end of a poster dunk in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series.

With 50 seconds left on the clock in the second quarter, Johnson attacked the rim with no fear. Embiid met him at the basket, but instead of a highlight block, the 2023 MVP contender ended up having a lowlight that will definitely be used to mock him for years to come.

Johnson threw the ball down with authority. Making it even better, Sixers guard De’Anthony Melton also tried to stop the Nets forward, but to no avail.

CAM JOHNSON DROPS THE HAMMER OVER JOEL EMBIID 🔨pic.twitter.com/dqeOu15BA5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Sure enough, it got fans talking on Twitter, with many heaping praise on Cam Johnson for the epic display of athleticism and his no-fear mentality.

“Cam Johnson. That was filthy,” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated wrote.

“Joel and PJ Tucker can talk about how that feels,” NBA analyst Nate Duncan added.

A fan also highlighted how Embiid looked nowhere like an MVP in that play. “Who MVP is that? Cause it ain’t mine,” the supporter wrote.

Even Sixers fans couldn’t help but react to the epic moment from Johnson, although their thoughts are born out of frustration.

“Reactions to this for the next 24 hours are going to be super f**kin annoying,” one commenter added. Another Sixers faithful said, “Thanks. I hate it so much.”

A third Philly fan was obviously salty about it and shared, “Dude will remember that moment forever. As Embiid wins the MVP and goes to the Hall of Fame.”

It’s definitely a highlight play to remember. While the Nets are considered underdogs in the series, that play should at least give them a confidence booster in the contest.