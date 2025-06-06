The Brooklyn Nets are in a strong position this offseason, with multiple first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft and cap space flexibility to add talented players to the roster. The Nets are currently projected to have around $45 million in cap space, in addition to five roster spots, allowing them to keep all their draft picks intact.

The Nets entered the lottery but did not get the result they were hoping for, as the Mavericks lucked out on the No. 1 pick. However, this year's draft is packed heavily till the second round, and because of their multiple picks, the Nets are projected to have a good roster before the new season.

It will be interesting to see how the Nets' front office cracks the free agency, trade, and 2025 NBA Draft markets. Some projections show that Brooklyn is looking to combine its first-round picks for a superstar trade, allowing it more firepower with an already proven NBA Star.

How the Nets are building a competitive roster through draft and deals

The Nets have a significant advantage this offseason with multiple first-round picks and cap space, which will help them in rebuilding the roster around the current star players of the team. If the front office makes wise decisions, they might have a full roster before the new season begins.

A more serious option for the Nets is to move up in the draft to get their hands on the top 2-3 picks. They can trade the No. 8 pick along with Cam Johnson and future picks, giving them a more realistic chance to land a franchise-leading prospect.

We will examine several prospects in the 2025 NBA draft that the Nets can acquire at No. 8 who fit the team's current requirements. The team is desperate for immediate impact and not another long-term prospect.

Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey, the 18-year-old forward from Rutgers University, is predicted to be a top-5 prospect in multiple mock drafts. However, rumours suggest that the Sixers will not be acquiring Bailey as they highly rate VJ Edgecombe. Therefore, due to the requirements of other teams who will pick before Brooklyn, they might be able to get their hands on Bailey, who is a talented player.

The #Sixers are "sending out mixed signals" about their plans with the 3rd-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, per @HPbasketball. "I've heard they're willing to move it for a star upgrade, want to keep it, and are fine with taking Ace Bailey—and that they are not fans and may…

The immediate appeal of a player like Bailey comes across easily when watching him hit tough shots at his size. In today’s NBA, teams are constantly looking for forwards who can change a game with shotmaking while also being able to contribute on the defensive end. Meanwhile, the Nets are looking at players who can have an instant impact on the team, and Bailey could be the key to their rebuild.

Jeremiah Fears said he had a "great" meeting and workout with the Nets: "The conversations were great. They were just telling me how I could fit within their system and be an overall good piece for them."

Jerimiah Fears – G

Several mock drafts project Fears to be a top 5 pick. However, if he falls to No. 8, there is no doubt that the Nets will grab him. The 18-year-old is among the top scorers in the draft, averaging 17.1 points as one of college basketball's youngest players this season. Teams looking for a lead ball-handler who can generate consistent paint touches, like Brooklyn, will salivate over that part of his game.

I see why so many people want to draft Noa Essengue now.

The 18-year-old forward from France has recently entered the top 10 discussion as several mock drafts link him to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 8. The French prospect recently dropped a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double to help lead his club Ratiopharm Ulm to a playoff overtime win. Essengue, the second youngest player in the 2025 draft behind Cooper Flagg, is a fluid two-way disruptor who has greatly developed his ball-handling, passing, and shooting this year. However, he has to keep improving his half-court scoring, skinny frame, and inconsistent three-pointers.

NBA Draft trade scenarios: Will the Nets package picks for a superstar?

Several blockbuster players have been linked with the Nets, including some key free agency targets that can improve the current roster. The Nets were looking at a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, it is easier said than done. Bringing Giannis in won't be easy for many teams, as he would also demand a blockbuster contract.

Instead, the Nets could find their star in free agency in the form of Randle. While the power forward from Kentucky isn't an All-NBA caliber player, he has made three All-Star Games. Randle has averaged as much as 25.1 points per game in a season, and he would be free to get up plenty of shots in Brooklyn.

He alone might not be enough to turn the Nets into a playoff team, but Brooklyn has more projected cap space than any other team. The Nets could outbid everybody for Randle's services and still have enough room to make another big deal.