The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly exploring a trade package centered around forward Cam Johnson in an effort to acquire a second lottery pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Brooklyn may look to consolidate assets — including Johnson, multiple late first-round selections, and future draft capital — in pursuit of the No. 2 overall pick currently held by the San Antonio Spurs.

“There is a sentiment around the league the Nets could look to land a second lottery pick by consolidating and packaging some combination of Johnson, those picks at the end of the first round and/or future draft capital,” Lewis reported.

Johnson, 29, is coming off a career-best season with Brooklyn, his seventh in the NBA. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39% from three-point range across 58 games. His combination of size, floor spacing, and veteran experience could make him a valuable asset for a rebuilding Spurs team seeking proven contributors alongside Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

Nets could package Cam Johnson in deal for No. 2 pick as Spurs weigh backcourt logjam

The Spurs are reportedly open to moving the second pick, with growing speculation that they are hesitant about selecting guard Dylan Harper, the projected No. 2 prospect. Adding Harper would create a crowded backcourt in San Antonio, which already features Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and other guard talent.

NBA insider Brett Siegel echoed Lewis’ report, noting that Brooklyn remains active in trade conversations involving the top of the draft.

“Of the teams with possible interest in moving up from their current spot, the Brooklyn Nets continue to stand out given Sean Marks' interest in constantly moving picks,” Siegel said.

The Nets currently hold five picks in the top 36, including three late first-round selections at No. 19, No. 26, and No. 27, along with the eighth overall pick. League chatter from the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago suggests Brooklyn could leverage that collection of picks — or even include the No. 8 selection itself — in a package aimed at moving up for Harper.

Brooklyn is also viewed as a team aggressively looking to retool its roster under Marks, with a clear emphasis on accumulating draft capital and maintaining trade flexibility. The potential acquisition of another lottery pick could accelerate the franchise’s rebuild, particularly in a draft class regarded for its depth in the top 10.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25–26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Round one will air live on Wednesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.