The Pistons cemented their place in NBA history, albeit in a bad way.

The 2023-24 Detroit Pistons are officially the worst team in the history of the NBA, at least if you consider losing streaks as the defining factor for that. After all, they are now the not-so-proud owners of the longest losing streak in league history, breaking their tie with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2014-15 Philadelphia 76ers.

Jacque Vaughn and his Brooklyn Nets made sure they are on the right side of history as well. They handed the Pistons their 26th straight loss of the season last Saturday, and as they play their second game in a row, they made sure Detroit won't end their skid against them.

Detroit lost to Brooklyn, 118-112, on Tuesday as the team claims the unwanted record.

Sure enough, NBA fans and the Pistons faithful alike couldn't help but mock and criticize the team for the ugly slump. They have all the talent to be competitive–with Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren leading their youth movement–and they have one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA in Monty Williams to steer them in the right direction. Nonetheless, they just couldn't muster a win.

Here are some of the reactions to the Pistons' 27th loss in a row:

THE PISTONS HAVE LOST 27 GAMES IN A ROW THE MOST OF ALL TIME😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JriPIw8nWg — . (@jordydagoat_) December 27, 2023

the detroit pistons have made history. 27 straight losses. ASS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5pNiLuiwVi — 𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒆𝒅𝒐𝒆𝑯𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒔 ✪ (@CheedoeHoops) December 27, 2023

NEWS: The Detroit Pistons have set a new NBA single-season record for the most consecutive losses at 27 games and counting. pic.twitter.com/LjBOZuK2DH — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 27, 2023

The longest losing streak in NBA history now belongs to the Detroit Pistons at 27 games 😬 pic.twitter.com/xBp0szqHq2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

It's a sad day for Pistons fans, indeed. Cade Cunningham tried hard and dropped 41 points on top of nine rebounds and seven assists to end the skid, but it just wasn't enough. They were able to keep the game close, but perhaps all the losing they have endured so far has dealt a major blow in their confidence.

Regardless of what's the case, though, the Pistons really need to make a drastic change sooner rather than later if they don't want to keep extending their slide.

DETROIT PISTONS STANDING ON BUSINESS WITH THE LONGEST (27!!!) LOSING STREAK AND MAKING NBA HISTORYYYYYYYYYY! pic.twitter.com/I1cYrr67qm — aims (@yungaims) December 27, 2023

“How many times are you going to lose in a row after losing 27 straight?” The Detroit Pistons:pic.twitter.com/8GwXtVIqT8 — alex (@AlexUlrichh) December 27, 2023

It remains to be seen what's next for the Pistons, but it's worth noting that they will play the Boston Celtics next. Yikes!