The Brooklyn Nets have four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. They are reportedly considering consolidating some of that draft capital and perhaps even including Cam Johnson in an offer in order to move up into the NBA Draft lottery. The Nets already hold the eighth pick, but there is a lot of talent at the top in this year's draft class.

The Houston Rockets earned the two seed in a stacked Western Conference this year, but they own the Phoenix Suns' pick at No. 10. Houston already has plenty of young talent, and considering that they are ready to win now, they don't really have the space to develop another rookie.

This was clear when Reed Sheppard remained on the bench this past season despite being the No. 3 overall pick in 2024 and putting up huge numbers in the G-League.

Houston is perhaps the most likely team that would be willing to trade outside of the lottery, so the Nets should consider calling the team for pick No. 10 if they are serious about moving Johnson.

What a Rockets trade proposal for Cam Johnson would look like

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets receive: Cam Johnson, pick No. 26 (2025 NBA Draft)

Nets receive: Jock Landale, Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, pick No. 10 (2025 NBA Draft)

Despite earning the two seed, the Rockets became just the seventh team to lose to a seven-seed in the first round of the playoffs. They need a little bit more help to get over the hump, and a veteran like Johnson makes more sense to add to the roster than a rookie does. Johnson is one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA.

The forward from UNC made 2.8 three-pointers per game at a 39% clip this past season. An influx of marksmanship from deep is exactly what the Rockets need.

Article Continues Below
Related Houston Rockets News
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) on the court during the game at Toyota Center.
Ausar, Amen Thompson considering Jamaica in Olympics, FIBA moveRichard Pereira ·
Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Ranking 5 best Kon Knueppel destinations in 2025 NBA DraftJulian Ojeda ·
boston celtics, boston celtics trade, celtics trade proposal
3 early Boston Celtics trade targets in 2025 NBA offseasonGarrett Kerman ·
The Houston Rockets invested heavily into Fred VanVleet during the 2023 offseason. Houston gave the point guard a three-year, $128 million deal in a move that was meant to turn the Rockets from a rebuilding team into a championship contending one. The signing did just that, as the Rockets finished the 2024-25 regular season as the two-seed in a stacked Western Conference. VanVleet was the veteran presence and 3-point shooter that the team desperately needed, and he still might have a role with the Rockets going forward. Houston has a team option on his contract for next year, and they very well may pick it up. The Wichita State product reportedly wants to stay in Houston, but the point guard would be set to make over $44 million next season under his current contract. The Rockets and their guard recently pushed back the deadline on Houston's decision with VanVleet, and although reports suggest that they are interested in writing up a new, long-term deal, it isn't necessarily a guarantee that VanVleet will be playing for Houston next year. The Rockets blew him away with an offer he couldn't refuse back in 2023, and another team could so the same when/if he hits the open market this offseason. If VanVleet does become an unrestricted free agent, which teams outside of Houston would make the most sense for him to sign with? 1. Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner recently signed big deals with the Orlando Magic, and Paolo Banchero will be getting a mega contract extension here soon. Because of that, the Magic no longer have money to blow like they have had in recent years. That will make a deal for another big ticket free agent hard to pull off, especially considering the team signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last year. If Orlando can make the money work, though, then Fred VanVleet would be a great fit with the Magic. The Magic finished dead last in 3-point shooting this season, and VanVleet has made at least 2.5 deep balls per game in every season since 2018-19. VanVleet can hit shots form behind the arc off of the bounce or in catch-and-shoot situations. The Rockets were heavily reliant on his shooting expertise, so the guard would have plenty of familiarity getting up deep shots with high volume if he signed with the Magic. While undersized, VanVleet is a pesky defender, so he'd fit right in with a Magic team that has one of the best defensive units in the league. VanVleet could play alongside Suggs and give opposing teams fits. Ultimately, though, the Magic just need more shooting to get to the next level, and VanVleet is arguably the best shooter who could be available on the open market this offseason. 2. Brooklyn Nets A more realistic option for a VanVleet destination would be the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are set up to have the most cap space this offseason, and they have a major need at point guard. With D'Angelo Russell and De'Anthony Melton hitting free agency this offseason, the Nets don't have a true point guard under contract for next season. Brooklyn needs to spend big this offseason, and they'd be smart to offer VanVleet a contract big enough that he'd have no choice but to leave Houston. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points per game last season, which was his lowest mark since 2018-19. He is trending the wrong way, but he still has enough left in the tank to give the Nets a few good seasons. 3. Portland Trail Blazers In the same way that the Rockets were looking to take the next step in 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers could use VanVleet's presence to get over the hump. The Trail Blazers have plenty of big man depth, as centers Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Duop Death are all under contract next season. Portland also has a lot of wing depth. Deni Advija started to look like a star late this past season, Toumani Camara is an elite defender, Shaedon Sharpe is a freakish athlete, and Jerami Grant is a proven scorer. The team is thinner in the backcourt, though. Anfernee Simons is a solid scorer, but Scoot Henderson has looked like a fringe draft bust since being drafted third overall. Portland shouldn't give up on Henderson completely, but there wouldn't be any harm in signing another guard. Like the Magic, the Blazers were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. VanVleet would improve that weakness, and in a stacked Western Conference, Portland needs all of the help they can get if they are to compete for a playoff spot.
Ranking 3 best Fred VanVleet free-agency destinations if he leaves RocketsBailey Bassett ·
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) reacts after a play during the game against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center.
Rockets’ Reed Sheppard helps London, Kentucky residents impacted by tornadoJaren Kawada ·
Ranking 5 best Darius Garland trade destinations if Cavs blow it up
Ranking 5 best Darius Garland trade destinations if Cavs blow it upJulian Ojeda ·

The team is full of athletic slashers, such as Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore, but they don't have many players who can reliably get up and make a bunch of shots from beyond the arc at an efficient rate.

Johnson averaged 18.8 points per game this past season. That was a career-high that proved that he is in his prime. Three of the teams in the conference finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Indiana Pacers, have incredible depth, and Johnson would add to an already deep Rockets team.

Houston has a surplus of future draft picks, too, so they should be more than happy to part with their No. 10 pick for such a proven player. In order to make this trade happen, the Rockets would need to decline Fred VanVleet's team option. They could re-sign him on a cheaper deal, but he couldn't make more than $40 million next year, or else the money wouldn't work in this deal.

Why are the Nets interested in trading Cam Johnson?

Trade rumors have included Johnson since he arrived in Brooklyn. While the Nets are likely past the point of completely blowing things up, they also aren't quite ready to contend, so moving the 29-year-old for a lottery pick makes sense.

While Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and V.J. Edgecombe are likely to be gone by the time Brooklyn picks at eight and 10, the Nets could still draft two of Derik Queen, Kon Knueppel, Jase Richardson, Tre Johnson, Kasparas Jakucionis, or Collin Murray-Boyles.

The Nets have told teams that they want a star, and they've often been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo. A trade for the two-time MVP won't be easy, though. The Nets know what Johnson is, and that is merely a solid role player. They are more likely to find the star that they covet with two picks in the NBA Draft Lottery, which is why they should consider this trade.

Additionally, Whitmore has flashed greatness in Houston, but the team's surplus of young talent has prevented him from getting much of an opportunity. He could put his shot-making and athletic abilities further on display with a change of scenery and perhaps break out into something special in Brooklyn.