The Brooklyn Nets have four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. They are reportedly considering consolidating some of that draft capital and perhaps even including Cam Johnson in an offer in order to move up into the NBA Draft lottery. The Nets already hold the eighth pick, but there is a lot of talent at the top in this year's draft class.

The Houston Rockets earned the two seed in a stacked Western Conference this year, but they own the Phoenix Suns' pick at No. 10. Houston already has plenty of young talent, and considering that they are ready to win now, they don't really have the space to develop another rookie.

This was clear when Reed Sheppard remained on the bench this past season despite being the No. 3 overall pick in 2024 and putting up huge numbers in the G-League.

Houston is perhaps the most likely team that would be willing to trade outside of the lottery, so the Nets should consider calling the team for pick No. 10 if they are serious about moving Johnson.

What a Rockets trade proposal for Cam Johnson would look like

Rockets receive: Cam Johnson, pick No. 26 (2025 NBA Draft)

Nets receive: Jock Landale, Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, pick No. 10 (2025 NBA Draft)

Despite earning the two seed, the Rockets became just the seventh team to lose to a seven-seed in the first round of the playoffs. They need a little bit more help to get over the hump, and a veteran like Johnson makes more sense to add to the roster than a rookie does. Johnson is one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA.

The forward from UNC made 2.8 three-pointers per game at a 39% clip this past season. An influx of marksmanship from deep is exactly what the Rockets need.

The team is full of athletic slashers, such as Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore, but they don't have many players who can reliably get up and make a bunch of shots from beyond the arc at an efficient rate.

Johnson averaged 18.8 points per game this past season. That was a career-high that proved that he is in his prime. Three of the teams in the conference finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Indiana Pacers, have incredible depth, and Johnson would add to an already deep Rockets team.

Houston has a surplus of future draft picks, too, so they should be more than happy to part with their No. 10 pick for such a proven player. In order to make this trade happen, the Rockets would need to decline Fred VanVleet's team option. They could re-sign him on a cheaper deal, but he couldn't make more than $40 million next year, or else the money wouldn't work in this deal.

Why are the Nets interested in trading Cam Johnson?

Trade rumors have included Johnson since he arrived in Brooklyn. While the Nets are likely past the point of completely blowing things up, they also aren't quite ready to contend, so moving the 29-year-old for a lottery pick makes sense.

While Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and V.J. Edgecombe are likely to be gone by the time Brooklyn picks at eight and 10, the Nets could still draft two of Derik Queen, Kon Knueppel, Jase Richardson, Tre Johnson, Kasparas Jakucionis, or Collin Murray-Boyles.

The Nets have told teams that they want a star, and they've often been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo. A trade for the two-time MVP won't be easy, though. The Nets know what Johnson is, and that is merely a solid role player. They are more likely to find the star that they covet with two picks in the NBA Draft Lottery, which is why they should consider this trade.

Additionally, Whitmore has flashed greatness in Houston, but the team's surplus of young talent has prevented him from getting much of an opportunity. He could put his shot-making and athletic abilities further on display with a change of scenery and perhaps break out into something special in Brooklyn.