With under three weeks until the 2025 NBA Draft, there is little consensus among mock drafts beyond the first few picks. As has been the case throughout Sean Marks' tenure, the Brooklyn Nets have kept their cards close to their vest. The No. 8 pick is the team's first lottery selection since Marks took over in 2016.

What players could Brooklyn select with its first choice? Let's take a look at the latest projections in a mock draft roundup:

ESPN: Kon Kneuppel, SG/SF, Duke

Kneuppel's elite outside shooting and high feel for the game have caught the eyes of scouts over the last year. The Duke forward shot a scorching 40.6 percent from three as a freshman and flashed secondary shot-creation and playmaking alongside Cooper Flagg. While there are questions about whether his limited athleticism will hinder him as an NBA scorer and defender, he possesses a bankable skill as a movement shooter, along with a developing offensive skill set, an impressive IQ and a high motor.

All of this should make him a safe pick in the top 10. The Nets met with Kneuppel at the combine, and he said he will travel to Brooklyn for a workout sometime before the draft.

Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports: Noa Essengue, PF, Ratiopharm Ulm

Essengue has climbed inside the top 10 of several big boards while putting together one of his most productive stretches of the season overseas. The 6-foot-9 forward is the second-youngest player in the draft (three days older than Cooper Flagg) and has had no issues producing in Germany's top professional league. He posted a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from three and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line during Game 1 of the German playoff semifinals on Sunday.

Essengue doesn't possess an elite skill at this point in his development. He's a subpar shooter (25.6 percent from three) and has an underdeveloped handle. However, the 18-year-old is a foul-drawing machine, attempting 7.4 free throws per 36 minutes and converting at a 72.2 percent clip. He's also shown a soft touch around the rim, shooting 63.8 percent on twos. His impressive measurables (6-foot-9 height, 6-foot-11 wingspan, 9-foot-3 standing reach) and fluid athleticism bode well for his defensive upside.

While his poor outside shooting and limited ball-handling cast doubts about whether he can develop into a self-creator at the next level, he could be a home-run choice if everything clicks.

The Ringer: Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma

Most NBA mock drafts have Fears going before the Nets' selection. If he falls to eighth, he'd be a player fans could quickly get behind. The 18-year-old is among the top scorers in the draft, averaging 17.1 points as one of college basketball's youngest players this season. Teams looking for a lead ball-handler who can generate consistent paint touches, like Brooklyn, will salivate over that part of his game.

Fears' detractors will point to his inconsistent outside shot (28.4 percent), struggles finishing at the rim (52.6 percent) and high turnover rate (3.4 per game). His defensive shortcomings add to those concerns. However, the young floor general has sound shooting mechanics (85.1 percent on free throws) and was tasked with carrying an immense load for an otherwise poor Oklahoma offense.

Fears told ClutchPoints he had a “great” meeting with the Nets and worked out for the team at the draft combine.

ClutchPoints, Fox Sports: Egor Demin, PG/SF, BYU

Demin is arguably the most talented passer in this year's draft and has great size as a lead ball-handler at 6-foot-9. He reads defensive coverages with ease, hitting rolling big men, weakside cutters and skip passes within the flow of the offense. However, his limited athleticism and poor shooting (27.3 percent from three) have raised questions about his ability to be an offensive engine at the next level.

While Demin showed flashes of self-creation at BYU, he consistently struggled to create separation against college defenders. A semi-consistent three-point shot that forces defenders to work over the top of screens instead of sagging under would go a long way toward letting his gifted passing shine. While he plays with a high motor, his limited agility and vertical explosiveness also cast doubts over whether he can be a plus defender.

Demin met with the Nets at the combine, reportedly impressing several teams with his maturity. He also shot the ball very well during his pro day in Chicago. If that area of his game comes around, he has star upside as a lead offensive initiator. If it doesn't, he'll end up looking like a reach as a top-10 selection.