It’s going to be a little while longer before Brooklyn Nets wing TJ Warren steps foot on an NBA court again.

Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters today that the veteran wing will not be ready to suit up for the team as he continues to recover from a foot injury. This weakens the Nets bench, potentially forcing Kevin Durant to play more minutes.

A couple injury updates from Nash: Seth Curry is expected to be ready for the regular season. Nash is hopeful he might play in last preseason game. T.J. Warren (foot) will not be ready to start the season. Nash says this was not unexpected and Warren continues to make progress. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) September 28, 2022

The injury to Warren’s left foot has kept him out of NBA action since December 2020 when he was still with the Indiana Pacers. That season, he was coming off a strong performance in the NBA bubble when he put up 26.6 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. It was expected that his play would carry over to the following season but he hasn’t been able to get back on the court since.

The same foot injury caused him to miss the entirety of the 2021-22 season as well. A free agent this offseason, the Nets were able to sign Warren to a minimum contract in hopes that he would bolster their roster and give them an additional shot creator behind their stars. According to Nash, the Nets expected that Warren would not be ready for the beginning of the season and he is making progress towards a return to action.

TJ Warren was initially drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the 14th overall pick in the 2014 draft. In the five games he last played in for the Pacers at the start of the 2020-21 season, he was averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.