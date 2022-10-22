TJ Warren’s 4-word message amid absence will fire up Nets fans

TJ Warren posted a 4-word message on his Twitter that will get Brooklyn Nets’ fans excited.

“Can’t wait to hoop,” he wrote.

The message is simple in nature. But for a player who’s been sidelined by injuries over the past couple of seasons, it is an inspiring bode of confidence.

TJ Warren previously displayed signs of stardom with the Indiana Pacers. Brooklyn is hopeful he can re-find that form upon his return to the court. Nets’ head coach Steve Nash set a non-strict timetable for Warren prior to the regular season, per The New York Post.

“TJ (Warren) we’re going to assess again in November. He’s doing great, he’s building up. We knew this going in. We also don’t want to take big risks with T.J. He’s been out for two years, so it’s a process that we want to be very confident in and make a firm decision as an organization not to rush him.”

The Nets knew he was going to miss some time at the beginning of the season. But they believe he can play an X-Factor type of role at some point this year.

For his career, TJ Warren has averaged 15.5 points per game. He averaged just shy of 20 points per contest during the 2019-2020 campaign. He shot over 40 percent from deep that season for good measure.

When healthy, there is no question that Warren is an impactful player. At just 29-years old, it will be interesting to see how he fares this year following his injury return. In a lot of ways, TJ Warren’s career mirrors that of Victor Oladipo. Oladipo was battle-tested by injuries but has found new footing in Miami with the Heat.

Can Warren do the same with the Nets?