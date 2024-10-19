As the preseason ends and teams across the NBA trim their rosters down to 14 (not including two-way) players, the Brooklyn Nets waived fifth-year guard Killian Hayes while rehabbing from a hip injury. Hayes agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal before the preseason. Then, he suffered a hip injury that hindered his performance before the Nets waived him, per ESPN’s Sham Charania.

“The Brooklyn Nets are waiving former No. 7 pick Killian Hayes, sources tell ESPN. Hayes will continue to rehab a hip injury and pursue an NBA deal with Nets’ Long Island G League affiliate,” Charania reported.

The former No. 7 overall pick, whom the Detriot Pistons drafted in 2020, struggled throughout the preseason for Brooklyn, but Hayes did show signs of a promising NBA facilitator in his brief time with the Nets, as head coach Jordi Fernandez pointed out earlier this week.

“Killian’s got a good feel for the game,” Fernandez said. “He’s like a true point guard, very young… He’s said it’s like his second draft, and you can tell he is approaching this [the right way]. I don’t know how he was before, and I don’t care, but he seems like he’s mature, he works every day, he’s very committed, and he’s known exactly what he needs to do in this environment.

“So he’s fighting for an opportunity, and I really appreciate that because he’s just raising the bar for everybody else.”

Fernandez, understanding that injuries are out of one’s control, sympathized with Hayes’ situation, per Sports Illustrated’s Wilko Martinez Cachero.

“Killian’s got a good feel for the game,” Fernández said on Monday. “He’s worked really hard the whole time we’ve had him here. He’s been really good at camp. Unfortunately, these types of minor injuries happen.”

Hayes’ stint with the Nets’ G League squad following rehab will help his development as a point guard.

Cam Johnson ramps up for league-wide audition in 2024-25

Amidst a full-blown rebuild, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson’s future with the team remains uncertain, but he will continue to be a featured pillar in the team’s offense as the 28-year-old enters his sixth NBA season.

Johnson scored 32 points on 11-for-21 shooting, including 7-of-14 from deep, five rebounds, and four assists during Friday’s preseason finale in a 116-112 loss to the Raptors.