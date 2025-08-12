The goal in 2025 for the Buffalo Bills remains the same: win the Super Bowl. For a franchise that has never accomplished that goal, it feels as if they are closer than they have been since the early 90s teams that made it to the big game four times in a row but didn't win the Lombardi Trophy once. Bills running back James Cook finally returned to the team's training camp on Tuesday amid a contract dispute. Quarterback Josh Allen, his backfield mate, reacted to his return to team beat reporter Joe Buscaglia, who shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

“Bills QB Josh Allen on James Cook: “It's been extremely normal between us,” reported Buscaglia. “I'm not going to ask him to do anything he doesn't want to do.” “I trust him.” “But yeah, very happy to have him out there.”

It's well known that Allen has a good relationship with his teammates. That extends to Cook, one of his closest friends on the team. The duo have helped lead Buffalo back to prominence, and a Super Bowl win would help cement their legacies with the Bills. When Cook and Allen are in midseason form, Buffalo is a very tough team to beat. Will Cook have enough time to get ready for what could be a very important 2025?

James Cook, Josh Allen look to lead Bills back to Super Bowl

It's painful to recount just how many times the Bills have come agonizingly close to capturing their first Lombardi Trophy. However, looking at this year's team, it feels like they could be the group that finally breaks that curse. Allen is fresh off his first MVP award. Cook is coming off yet another 1,000 yard season, and is one of the best running backs in the league. It's clear why he wants a new contract. The former Florida State standout wants to stay and be paid based on how well he's done so far with the Bills.

The question is, will Buffalo GM Brandon Beane reward him? After all, running back is one of the most underpaid positions in the NFL. Despite Cook's star status, he might not get the money that he's seeking. So what does he do if there's not a new contract in place by the time the regular season hits?