The New York Jets are getting some injury updates on important role players as the preseason schedule continues. New York quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Allen Lazard are getting some key updates, per SNY TV.

“Tyrod Taylor had a procedure. The Jets will “see where he is” in a few weeks. He had a minor scope. Allen Lazard is likely out two weeks with a shoulder injury,” reporter Connor Hughes posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Taylor is dealing with a knee injury. He is considered a major factor for the Jets offense, as he is expected to back up quarterback Justin Fields this season. Fields has dealt with a foot injury at training camp, but was able to play in the team's first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Adrian Martinez has been filling in for Taylor in the Jets reserve role.

Lazard is one of several wideouts looking for targets in the Jets passing offense this campaign. He posted 37 receptions in 2024, for 530 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Jets hope to finally post a winning season once again in 2025

It's been nearly a decade since the Jets had a winning season. New York is trying to turn that around this year, with Fields at the helm of the offense.

The Jets also have a new head coach, in former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn used to play for the Jets. He has brought several former New York players to practices, to encourage this year's team.

Glenn also appears to have a positive relationship with the press.

“Glenn continues to be very helpful with injuries. It’s much appreciated,” Connor Hughes added in his social media post.

The changes seem to be working so far. New York put up 30 points in a victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, to start the preseason at 1-0. The Jets got a defensive touchdown as part of that output, while allowing just 10 points to the Packers.

New York plays the New York Giants in their next preseason game. That contest is scheduled for Saturday.