The Brooklyn Nets continued a veteran fire sale on Sunday. They sent Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, a conditional 2027 second-round pick and unprotected 2030 and 2031 second-round picks. However, the rebuilding squad was reportedly deep into negotiations with the Memphis Grizzlies before accepting the Lakers deal.

The Grizzlies offered Luke Kennard, John Konchar and a top-17 protected 2025 first-round pick for Finney-Smith and Brooklyn's 2025 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

Why Nets rejected Grizzlies offer for Dorian Finney-Smith

With the Nets pivoting to a hard tank for the second half of the season, their 2025 second should land near the top of the round. Conversely, the Grizzlies hold the NBA's fourth-best record, meaning their 2025 first will likely be near the bottom of the round. Due to this, a swap of those picks could've resulted in Brooklyn making a marginal move up from the top of the second round to the bottom of the first.

Nets general manager Sean Marks opted for three distant second-round picks from the aging Lakers instead. Following the deal, Brooklyn leads the NBA with 31 draft picks over the next seven years – 15 first-rounders and 16 second-rounders.

Further, the Nets have been adamant that they only want to take back expiring contracts in trades. While Kennard is expiring, Konchar is under contract for $6.2 million annually for the next two seasons. With Russell on an $18.7 million expiring contract and Lewis under contract for $2.2 million next season, Los Angeles' offer allowed Brooklyn to add an additional $4 million to its league-leading 2025 cap space.

Lewis (22) is six years younger than Konchar (28) and offers more upside to a rebuilding team. The Lakers selected the 6-foot-7 forward out of Pepperdine with the 40th pick in the 2023 draft. He's averaged 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks on 40/34/82 shooting splits over 10 G League appearances this season.