The Memphis Grizzlies (22-10) have soared to second place in the Western Conference standings after winning eight of their last 10 games. If record alone does not convince people of the danger they pose, then the eye test will present strong evidence. Their balance, depth and toughness should put other contenders on notice. The organization is not content where it is now, though.

General manger Zach Kleiman is interested in strengthening the Grizzlies' already formidable roster. He is pursuing a veteran Brooklyn Nets forward who has heard his name in trade rumors for what feels like an eternity. If talks keep progressing, Dorian Finney-Smith could be Memphis bound. The cost to upgrade the supporting cast could be two current bench players.

“League sources say there are active discussions between the teams on the trade scenario in the story: John Konchar and Luke Kennard to the Nets for DFS,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported. Our own NBA insider confirms the accelerated negotiations between the two teams.

“There is significant momentum trending for the Grizzlies to add a key secondary player they’ve coveted: Dorian Finney-Smith,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints said. Memphis is only interested in making minor adjustments, but this 3-and-D wing could pack an impactful punch while also meshing well with the team's identity.

What impact could Dorian Finney-Smith have on Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies are wise to be exploring trades, as injuries have been a constant issue for them. Ja Morant just suffered another setback in Friday's 132-124 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and other key players have already missed more than a handful of games this season. Finney-Smith could contribute on both ends of the floor and do his part to keep Memphis' core relatively fresh.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a renaissance with Brooklyn in 2024, averaging 10.4 points on 43.5 percent 3-point shooting to go with 4.6 rebounds per game. He is helping the scrappy Nets exceed expectations and compete for an NBA Play-In Tournament spot. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will not ask him to carry a big role, but he will likely lean on his defensive physicality.

Luke Kennard shoots just under 44 percent from downtown for his career and John Konchar plays stalwart defense, but neither contributor comes with Dorian Finney-Smith's credibility. Though, they also do not have his contract.

The undrafted talent is earning almost $15 million in 2024-25 and has a $15.4 million player option for next season. Management would be taking a financial gamble if they complete a deal with Brooklyn. Pursuing Western Conference supremacy is not cheap, however, and Finney-Smith could potentially be a worthwhile component on a legitimate contender.

One thing is for certain, the Grizzlies are thinking about ways to get even better. And that is all fans ask for.