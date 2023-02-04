Kyrie Irving has, once again, requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid the team’s ongoing losing streak, the star point guard’s desire to leave the team was announced. The primary reason stated was because of Brooklyn’s reluctance to hand Irving a long-term deal. Now, the team is scrambling to pick up the pieces. Apparently, though, this process might come quicker than expected, per Keith Smith’s sources.

“Talking to folks around the NBA, there’s a feeling a Kyrie Irving trade could happen fairly quickly. Both the team trading for Irving and Nets would likely have other work to do after a deal. Starting to feel like it might happen quickly, to leave time for more before Thursday.”

It does make sense that a team interested in Kyrie Irving would want a trade done quick with the Nets. Both parties presumably would want to make other deals that align with their goals. For the team trading for Irving, they would presumably be title contenders and will make more deals to make their team a serious threat.

As for the Nets, a Kyrie Irving trade might signal a complete rebuild from the team. The belief of many people is that Kevin Durant might decide to ask for a trade as well if Irving does bolt from the team. It would be another brutal blow to Brooklyn, whose fortunes were turning around before Durant suffered a leg injury that continues to keep him out of commission.

It will be interesting to see who would make a deal with the Nets for Irving. The point guard certainly is talented, but he also brings some… issues that might pop up later on.