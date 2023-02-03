Kyrie Irving stunned the NBA world by requesting a trade on Friday. The Brooklyn Nets’ star point guard has already been linked to a number of teams following the request. But a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski stated that teams are more interested in inquiring about Kevin Durant’s reaction to the Irving trade request.

“Among rival teams, there’s far more interest in inquiring on Kevin Durant’s reaction to Kyrie Irving’s trade request and how that may impact KD’s future with the Nets,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

Kevin Durant previously requested a trade during the summer. But the Nets and KD ultimately set aside their differences and agreed to continue their partnership. Durant had performed extremely well for Brooklyn during the 2022-2023 campaign prior to suffering an injury. Nevertheless, his All-Star caliber performance along with Kyrie Irving’s resurgence had the Nets in a tremendous position.

However, the tide has certainly changed as a result of Kyrie Irving’s trade request. Brooklyn will need to get a star in return for Irving if they want to keep their NBA Finals’ hopes alive. Otherwise, their chances of steamrolling through the talented Eastern Conference would be slim.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat all profile as potential landing destinations for Irving. But it remains to be seen whether or not any of those teams would be willing to match Brooklyn’s potential asking price.

A trade isn’t guaranteed to occur, but Irving is hoping to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline.

We will provide updates in reference to this developing situation as they are made available.