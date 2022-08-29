If you haven’t heard of the name Olden Polynice before, then you’re probably too young to remember that this dude was actually an NBA player during the 1990s. The 57-year-old recently made headlines after he went on a podcast to drop a supposed bombshell about Kyrie Irving and his relationship with Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash. Unfortunately for Polynice, it appears that his statement was based on a satirical tweet. This did not sit well with Kevin Durant.

For context, this is what Polynice said during a recent appearance on The Odd Couple podcast:

“One of the reasons why there’s issues between he and Kyrie Irving is because of a statement he made during a party at Steve Nash’s house,” Polynice revealed. “Okay, in front of everybody, Kyrie said, ‘You need to give those MVP trophies back to Kobe. You didn’t deserve them.’”

It seems that Olden picked up this narrative from a two-month-old tweet of a parody/satire account named Ballsack Sports:

Relationship between Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash is “irreparable”, BSS tells @WindhorstESPN. Irving and Nash got into late March incident where “Irving asked if he could see Kobe’s MVP trophies” during team dinner at Nash’s home. pic.twitter.com/Omys8WQyeD — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) June 27, 2022

It looks like Polynice really thought this incident between Kyrie and Nash transpired. Kevin Durant is adamant that there is no truth to the story, and he wasn’t shy about calling Olden out for supposedly spreading fake news:

Lol, if that’s a generational lie then we are all in trouble. People may not like the truth but it’s always coming.. like PJ Tucker said “I Love you”.. You are still one of the best ever. Glad to know I still have a little impact out there.. KD responded to me.. F yeah !!! — Olden Polynice (@OldenPolynice1) August 29, 2022

As you can see, Polynice responded to KD and he seems that he was even trying to defend his statement. This was when Durant decided to go full savage on the retired NBA big man:

“There was no truth in what u said. U have no impact on anything Olden. Enjoy retirement lol,” KD wrote in his tweet.

There was no truth in what u said. U have no impact on anything Olden. Enjoy retirement lol https://t.co/XLreomiv12 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 29, 2022

That’s harsh. Then again, you could say that Olden Polynice may have had this coming after using an unsubstantiated source. Expect nothing less from Kevin Durant.