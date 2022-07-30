Nets still hoping Kevin Durant retracts trade request

Kevin Durant requested a trade a few weeks ago but nothing has come to fruition. Although it is believed that he still wants to be moved, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly holding out hope for a different scenario. According to ESPN, the Nets are hoping Durant changes his mind.

Sources had reportedly stated that trading Kevin Durant would be “impossible.” Durant’s talent and contract make him a very difficult player to deal away. Potential suitors would be extremely hard-pressed to meet the Nets’ asking price.

Despite their high asking price, teams such as the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have remained in the Durant trade discussions. Miami has been rumored to be offering a Tyler Herro or possibly even Kyle Lowry-trade package to acquire KD.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are expected to build a package centered around Jaylen Brown. However, the Nets reportedly wanted the Celtics to include Marcus Smart in a Jaylen Brown trade package. It is unclear if Boston would consider giving Brooklyn such a haul for Kevin Durant.

So could a trade come to fruition? Yes, Durant is certainly still liable to be traded if the Nets receive the right offer. But there simply aren’t many teams willing to deal their entire future away for a couple of years of Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving is also still a member of the Nets. He also wanted a trade but Brooklyn has yet to deal him. So it’s conceivable that both Durant and Irving open the 2022-2023 season on the Nets despite the offseason trade stirrings.