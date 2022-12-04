By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets have been a much better team since they’ve gotten the entire crew back. Kevin Durant and Co. have now won its last four games as well as seven out of their last nine outings. Be that as it may, this recent resurgence has not stopped the front office from trying to fortify their squad ahead of what they’re hoping will be an extended run in the playoffs.

This roster upgrade could now come in the form of a major frontcourt addition with the Nets reportedly in talks with the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins. This comes via NBA insider Ian Begley:

“[The Nets] have indeed touched base with Atlanta about [John] Collins,” Begley said (h/t heavvy.com). “Just interesting because that’s, I think the Nets are in search of some help along the front line. Collins can certainly help them. I’m not sure how far along those talks went. But they’ve certainly engaged recently, so something to keep an eye on there.”

It remains unclear at this point how serious talks have gotten between the Nets and the Hawks. However, what cannot be denied is that Collins would be a major upgrade for the Nets as they look to bolster their frontcourt.

The report also did not indicate what the Nets would need to give up to bring Collins to Brooklyn. Nevertheless, the Hawks big man has been heavily linked to a move away from Atlanta, and it’s sounding more and more likely that Collins will be suiting up for a different team before the February trade deadline.