The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play for?

NBA insider Frank Isola doesn’t seem to think so. The ESPN radio host believes that Harden may be playing a key role behind the scenes as Durant attempts to force his way out of Brooklyn:

It’s hard to follow at times but yes Kevin Durant would like to play with James Harden, who was in London with Durant around the time Durant met with Nets ownership. (Maybe Harden, an expert at forcing trades, is serving as an advisor.) https://t.co/UnuXdndnSk — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) August 10, 2022

Harden has already forced his way out of a team twice in his career. The first time was with the Houston Rockets, as he forced a move to the Nets to play with his former teammate and good friend Kevin Durant. Things didn’t really go as planned in Brooklyn and it wasn’t long before Harden forced his way to the Sixers.

As Isola reports, KD himself likes the idea of playing alongside Harden again. He could do that if he is able to force a move to Philly. Whether or not the Sixers have the necessary assets to make this blockbuster trade deal work, however, is an altogether different story.

Be that as it may, as far as conspiracy theories go, one could say that this one here actually has some legs. Kevin Durant was recently spotted with Harden during a Travis Scott concert, so it is clear that the pair have been spending a lot of time together this summer.