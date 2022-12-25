By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving’s high-profile divorce from Nike was the talk of the town for a few days after the sportswear giant decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star. This was after Kyrie was involved in an antisemitic scandal that also led to a team-sanctioned suspension, among other things, for the seven-time All-Star.

Nike didn’t take too long before they found Kyrie’s unofficial replacement. Shortly after Irving’s exit, it was revealed that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is now set to get his first signature shoe. For his part, it seems like Irving has also quickly moved on from the split.

The watchful eyes of TMZ Sports recently caught up with R&B icon Musiq Soulchild, who decided to drop a bomb on Kyrie’s shoe sponsorship plan. According to Soulchild, the Nets point guard is already negotiating a new sponsorship deal with a Black-owned clothing brand named SIA Collective:

“These shoes are made by a Black man,” responded Soulchild when asked to describe the Crocs-inspired shoes he had on (h/t Kevin Keisi of Yahoo Sports). “His name is Devlin. He has his own company called SIA Collective… He’s actually in talks trying to work out a deal with Kyrie Irving.”

Musiq Soulchild speaks to TMZ about Kyrie Irving potentially doing a sneaker deal with Sia Collective 👀 pic.twitter.com/CpmCpVlLNT — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 22, 2022

This is very much on-brand for Kyrie Irving. It’s not at all surprising that he’s working with a Black-owned and relatively little-known brand. The Nets star has always been a staunch supporter of equal opportunities — especially for the African American community — and it’s only fitting that he’s taking these steps to help promote the SIA Collective.

Needless to say, this brand is going to blow up if and when Kyrie makes the deal official.