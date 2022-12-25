By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Ja Morant‘s upcoming signature shoe from Nike. This is going to be the first-ever release of his own shoe line with the sportswear giant and it’s no surprise that Memphis Grizzlies and sneaker fans alike have been looking forward to news about its release date. Well, it seems like Ja just dropped a major hint on when exactly this will be, and it sure to get kicks enthusiasts a little bit excited.

Morant took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share a very intriguing photo. By all accounts, it does seem like Morant is teasing the fans with the upcoming release of the Nika Ja 1:

Ja Morant’s first signature shoe dropping on Christmas!? 👀🎄 (via jamorant/IG) pic.twitter.com/iBgjgxmkUb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 25, 2022

According to earlier reports, Nike is scheduled to release Morant’s signature shoe in the Spring of 2023. That’s still quite a ways away so it’s unlikely that Nike shocks the market with a surprise drop on Christmas day. Perhaps we’re going to get a first look at the pair tomorrow? That’s the more likely explanation for Morant’s post, I guess.

The Grizzlies play the defending champs Golden State Warriors in a highly-anticipated matchup on Christmas day so perhaps this would be the perfect opportunity for Morant to debut his new pair of kicks.

It’s no surprise that fans everywhere are dying to get their hands on the Nike Ja 1. After all, Morant has firmly established himself as one of the top players in the NBA today, and surely, his first-ever signature shoe is going to count as one piece of valuable memorabilia down the line.