After over a month since Kevin Durant expressed his desire for a Brooklyn Nets exit, the trade rumors and reports continue to come out in a steady stream. The latest of which revolves around the reigning Eastern Conference champs – the Boston Celtics – and a said package centered on All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.

While there are refuting reports as to the authenticity and actual timing of the trade rumor, turning down an All-Star talent and what’s likely to be a treasure trove of draft picks has been par for the course as the return the Nets have demanded for Durant have been astronomically high. If any of the reports on their asking price are true, whatever haul they’d deem acceptable would likely be the largest return package for an All-Star in his 30s the NBA has ever seen.

But according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, it’s all a ruse to hide their true intentions to keep Kevin Durant. The sources from his report have indicated that the unconscionable demands have been a bluff they’re hoping nobody calls.

Via B/R:

With Durant turning 34 in September and a notable injury history that’s limited him to only 90 games over the past three seasons, no rival teams’ trade offers have come close to meeting Brooklyn’s lofty expectations. Several opposing executives contacted by B/R have suggested the Nets’ terms are so significant because Brooklyn has no intention to truly move Durant.

There’s still a serious possibility that Kevin Durant reneges on his desire to leave, which reportedly hinges on how he feels about the roster once training camp begins. The former MVP is said to be expected to “survey” the roster and figure out if staying still offers him a legitimate shot at a title. The team – at least for now – still employs KD’s close friend and mercurial theorist Kyrie Irving and a similarly enigmatic Ben Simmons.

While still unpredictable off the court, the Nets roster is far from completely devoid of talent. They also have peripheral pieces like Seth Curry, Nic Claxton, and the emerging Cam Thomas. The front office may just be waiting for Kevin Durant to come to that same conclusion as well as the trade talks fizzle out.