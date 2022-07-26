The truth behind Celtics’ Jaylen Brown trade offer to Nets for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been linked to the Boston Celtics as of late. The Celtics reportedly emerged as serious contenders to land the Brooklyn Nets superstar. However, Boston has been in the Durant sweepstakes longer than originally believed. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Celtics first inquired about KD in early July. That was also when they made Jaylen Brown available.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared a similar report Monday. He said the trade stirrings between the Celtics and Nets have been going on for a while but nothing has come to fruition. Kevin Durant remains in Brooklyn with the Nets as Boston has not made an offer worth accepting.

The NBA trade market was hot a few weeks ago. We most recently saw Rudy Gobert dealt to Minnesota. But other blockbuster trades don’t seem all that close to occurring. Sure, there are rumors flying around in reference to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell, but their trade timetables are unclear at the moment.

Shams Charania recently reported that the Celtics offered a Jaylen Brown-led trade package to Brooklyn. However, the Nets countered by asking for Marcus Smart along with Brown, another player, and picks. Talks are now at a stalemate between the two sides.

But if these talks have been going on longer than originally believed, one has to wonder if a deal will get done prior to the season. Monday, Durant and the Celtics seemed destined for one another. But his future is now in question once again based on the latest report.