Apex Legends Shows Off Catalyst and Broken Moon Map in New Trailer

Season 15 is drawing closer for Apex Legends, and the newest gameplay trailer for the battle royale just gave us more information on what to expect. Read on to find out more about new legend Catalyst’s abilities, as well as details on the new map Broken Moon.

Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse start date: November 1, 2022

Catalyst’s Abilities

Catalyst was recently announced as the newest legend coming to the Apex Games for the incoming season. We saw from the Eclipse launch trailer that she wields ferrofluid in a defensive manner and the gameplay trailer expounds on what her specific abilities are. First, her tactical ability causes her to shoot ferrofluid in an area, which slows down enemies who try to move through it. Next, her passive allows her to fortify doors and possibly other structures like Rampart’s Amped Cover and Newcastle’s Castle Wall, allowing them to take more damage before being destroyed. Finally, her ultimate allows her to create a semi-solid wall along an area. Much like Catalyst’s tactical, this wall will slow down any enemies who pass through it. In addition, the launch trailer showed that it can also block bullets and scans, although we have yet to see if that does happen in-game.

New Map: Broken Moon

Aside from getting a preview of how Catalyst plays, we were also given more details about the new map coming to Season 15. This new map is called “Broken Moon” and is the fifth map to be added to the game after Season 11’s Storm Point. According to a developer blog post, the map is similar in size to World’s Edge and “features a wide array of terrain.” The map will also feature several points of interest (POIs) that vary in both how high they are and how much of a particular area they will cover.

Aside from that, the map will feature Zip Rails. Similar to Ziplines, Zip Rails allow players to move quickly from one point to another. What makes Zip Rails different is that they are set along predetermined paths that connect POIs together. Movement speed along Zip Rails is much faster compared to a zipline. Apart from those differences, Zip Rails still function like Ziplines, which means players will still be able to shoot and move along them the same way.

Stickers

Lastly, stickers are a new cosmetic being added to the game for Season 15. These new stickers function like gun charms for the weapons in the game, except that they can only be used on healing items. The stickers will be visible when the healing item is in use.

