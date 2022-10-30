Patriots’ Bill Belichick moves past George Halas to No. 2 on NFL wins list

By securing a record-evening 22-17 win over the division rival New York Jets, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has officially noticed his 325th win, which is one more than George Halas and the second-most in NFL history behind only Don Shula, who has 347 victories on his resume.

Talk about a big deal, right? Well, you don’t know the half of it, as, according to The Camera Guys of NBA Sports, Halas is Belicheck’s coaching idol, so moving past the “Papa Bear” to become the second-winningest coach in NFL history has to feel good for the notoriously reserved head coach.

When asked about what it means to him personally to quarterback the Patriots to Belichick’s 325th overall win as a head coach, Mac Jones was similarly complimentary, giving props to his coach for his on-field efforts and ability to lead men off of it.

“I mean, he’s the greatest coach of all time,” Jones declared to Evan Washburn of CBS Sports. “And we’re just happy to be a part of it and hope to win a lot more. And I know he’s the same way, he’s gonna be happy, we’re all happy for him, but let’s keep this thing going and, you know, (he’s) just an amazing coach, and amazing person, and a great leader of men, so I’m just happy to be a part of this.”

Though it’s impossible for Belichick to unseat Shula this season, and would be incredibly difficult to reach that mark next year, it’s hard to imagine the name “Bill Belichick” wouldn’t be next to the number one.

Mac Jones is leaving the New England Patriots uncertainty in the past.

Elsewhere in his interview with Washburn, Jones was asked about how it felt to secure a win over the New York Jets, who are playing the best football of the young Pats QB’s career.

“Yeah, I think the defense played really well, we just hung in there as an offense,” Jones said. “It’s not always going to be super pretty but a win is a win and we know that and I’m just really proud of the special teams for getting that on-side kick, that’s a tough situation too, so we did a great job in most parts of the game.”

Washburn followed up, asking Jones what it was like to be back in the winner’s circle after everything he’s dealt with, like his ankle injury and being in and out of the game last week. The second-year signal caller once again refused to take sole credit and instead heaped praise on his teammates.

“Yeah, I think it’s once again about my teammates and coaches,” Jones replied. “They did a great job playing the game and I just tried not to lose it, which I still need to do a better job of but, you know, we’ll make progress and learn and keep growing.”

How, Washburn asked, did he think the team will handle the game moving forward? “You know,” Jones replied. “I think you just stack them up game by game, you can’t look too far ahead, and you can’t look back, so we’re gonna enjoy this one and then get back to work like always.”

With one more game left to play before they go on Bye, Jones has a chance to secure win number 326 for Belichick when the New England Patriots welcome Sam Ehlinger and the Indianapolis Colts to Foxboro.