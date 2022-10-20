The 2022 NFL trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1. The New York Jets must decide what, if any, deals make sense for them. We’ll examine the best trade the Jets must make before this year’s NFL trade deadline.

Like every NFL team, the Jets do not have a perfect roster. So, upgrading is always an option. But don’t expect general manager Joe Douglas to make a drastic move before the deadline. He is patient and calculated, and he believes the Jets are on the right track with a 4-2 record that includes three straight wins.

The Jets are set at most positions. They not only have a vastly improved starting lineup on each side of the ball, but they’ve proven to have quality depth when tested because of injuries on the offensive line and at linebacker.

Adding a backup offensive lineman could be considered by Douglas. But the Jets added veteran Mike Remmers this past week Plus, tackles George Fant and Max Mitchell are expected to be activated from IR at some point and play again this season.

Perhaps a quality backup in the secondary could be an option, but finding a better backup than safety Will Parks or corner Brandin Echols could prove to be fruitless anyway.

However, there is one trade that needs to be made by New York.

The trade Jets must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Jets must trade wide receiver Denzel Mims.

Doing so wouldn’t strengthen the current roster nor improve their chance at making the playoffs, but it would remove a disgruntled player and end a fractured relationship.

There are several teams in need of help at wide receiver. Mims could be an intriguing option for the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers or New York Giants.

Douglas has been loath to trade the 2020 second-round pick, even though Mims is sixth on the depth chart. The former Baylor standout has been inactive for all six games this season and, barring injury to a wide receiver, that’s not going to change anytime soon.

Mims was showcased in the preseason and had his best game since being drafted when he caught seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the preseason finale against the Giants.

Despite a public request to be traded, Mims has remained on the 53-man roster. He has not been heard from since right before the season started, but it can be assumed he’s not happy with his current role.

After making 23 catches and averaging 15.5 yards per receptions as a rookie, Mims fell completely out of favor with a new coaching staff last season. He was ill during training camp, then ended up with eight catches in 11 games.

Right now, Mims is an insurance policy against injury to Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios or Jeff Smith. With 11 games still to play, there’s a good chance a receiver will be hurt at some point.

Still, it’s clear Jets coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur have no confidence in Mims. They simply do not see him as a player who can help them. Mims remains a Jet only because Douglas doesn’t want to give an asset away for pennies on the dollar.

Trading Mims is the one move the Jets need to make before the deadline. Even if it means gritting your teeth and accepting a low-round draft pick in return. Do it. It is time.