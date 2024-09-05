The New Jersey Devils had a very disappointing season in 2023. Our 2024 Devils' bold predictions are based on Sheldon Keefe and Jacob Markstrom's arrival. They should be a better team and compete for a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The disastrous season had a lot to do with injuries to Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes. With their two big stars healthy and the goaltending situation figured out, they are among the favorites in the Eastern Conference. They are second behind the Panthers in odds to win the Eastern Conference and third in Stanley Cup odds on FanDuel.

If the Devils win their fourth Stanley Cup this season, it will be on the backs of a strong, young offense and a great goaltender. With that, let's look at the Devils' 2024-25 bold predictions.

Jack Hughes will set the franchise single-season points record

The Stanley Cup years of the '90s and '00s featured a great defense in New Jersey. With Martin Brodeur in net, the Devils did not need to score many goals to win their three Stanley Cups. Because of that, the single-season record for points in franchise history is 99 by Jack Hughes in 2022-23. The forward will break that total this season.

The 23-year-old is set to have the first 100-point season in Devils' history. While last year was an injury-filled mess for him, he still put up 74 points in 62 games, a 98-point pace. Playing with Timo Meier and Dawson Murcer helps rack up the assists and he is a gifted scorer. With Hamilton running the power play, he will have the requisite man-advantage scoring to crack 100.

Hughes is already a superstar, proven by his debut on the EA NHL cover this year. His brother and teammate Luke and older brother Quinn combine to make a new-age Staal brothers dynamic in the league. Expect his stardom to take another step forward at the 4 Nations Face-Off this February as part of Team USA.

Jacob Markstrom will finish top five in Vezina Trophy voting

The Devils struggled with their goaltending last year. The platoon of Akira Schmid, Vitek Vanacek, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jake Allen, and Nico Daws did not work in 2023-24. While they tried at the trade deadline, they could not get a goalie in to stabilize the position. That changed in the offseason with the trade to acquire Jacob Markstrom.

The Devils gave up their 2025 first-round pick to land the goalie, who will turn 36 years old during the season. The risk is apparent, getting an older goaltender in hopes he stays healthy. But, Markstrom has been healthy and was excellent for the Flames last year in a lost season.

With the defensive prowess the Devils possess, Markstrom is set to have a big year. Bringing a team back to the playoffs in his first year in a big market will gain him Vezina Trophy votes as the league's top goalie. He only has two other top-five finishes, a second place in 2022-23 and a fourth place in 2019-20. Expect him to return to that group in 2024-25.

Devils will win the Metropolitan Division

If their two most important players have those types of seasons, the Devils will win the Metropolitan Division. Even with the Hurricanes and Rangers vying for the spot, New Jersey will hold them off and take the crown for the first time. It would be their first division title since their Atlantic Division win in 2008-09.

While Sheldon Keefe has not shown playoff success in his coaching career, he has had tremendous regular-season results. Markstrom is the most successful goalie he has coached in the NHL and that addition will make the Devils a regular-season powerhouse. They set the franchise record for points with 112 in 2022-23 and could break that this year.

Expect the Devils to be around late into the playoffs next summer. With the Hurricanes losing Jake Guentzel and the Rangers' core getting older, the Metropolitan is theirs for the taking both in the regular season and postseason. They beat the Rangers in the '23 playoffs with Akira Schmid so give this team a healthy Jacob Markstrom and they could make a deep run in 2025.