Brothers Quinn, Jack, and Luke Hughes are your NHL 25 Deluxe Edition Cover Athletes. They are the first siblings to be featured together as cover athletes for an EA Sports game. Although the game does not launch until October, we also received some new details that might excite fans of the series. But without further ado, let’s take a look at our three cover athletes!

Hughes Brothers, Quinn, Jack, and Luke, Reach to NHL 25 Deluxe Edition Cover

The Hughes brothers, Quinn (Vancouver Canucks) along with Jack and Luke (New Jersey Devils) are the cover athletes for the NHL 25 Deluxe Edition Cover. On the cover, Quinn sits between both of his brothers in the locker room, all wearing their team jerseys. Again, this also marks the first EA Sports game with siblings to be featured on the same cover.

“We feel incredibly honored to be on the cover of NHL 25,” said eldest brother Quinn Hughes. “Being featured alongside my brothers is the sort of thing you dream about as a kid but could never imagine happening in real life.”

Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils also reacted to his cover reveal. He said “It was a very proud moment for all of us when we saw the Deluxe Cover. It reminded us that on the ice, we’re competitors, always learning from each other. But off the ice, wer’re brothers who love to play hockey.”

Lastly, youngest brother Luke also reacted to the Deluxe cover. “Being on the cover with my brothers is incredibly exciting. We have a one-of-a-kind hockey story growing up together and now a one-of-a-kind cover. We can’t wait for fans to experience NHL 25.”

The Deluxe Edition includes:

7 Days of Early Access

4600 NHL Points

HUT NHL Player Pack

HUT “Hockey is Family” Objectives Choice Pack (x2, 82 OVR)

HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 8)

HUT Wildcard Starter Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 6)

WOC Battle Pass XP Boost (x2)

Exclusive WOC Player Set

Immediate Reward in NHL 24 (Choice of Jack, Quinn, or Luke Hughes at 99 OVR

*Additional HUT Hughes Brothers Choice Pack (84 OVR) – Must Pre-Order by Sept 13th.

10% off pre-order loyalty offer

Furthermore, NHL 25 features several gameplay innovations and changes to improve the overall experience. Between a new World of Chel Live Events structure, a HUT Wildcard mode, along with a new progression system in the mode, and more, there are tons of new things to explore in this year’s title.

But perhaps one of the biggest changes is the revamp to Franchise Mode. One of the changes includes a streamlined Hub that makes navigation easier for players. EA Vancouver plans to release more information prior to launch in October.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the NHL 25 Deluxe Edition Cover. We look forward to seeing this trio in action this year, as well as in the game.

