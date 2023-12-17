Two in-state rivals clashed last week even though one's football team had long since gone home.

New Mexico State football was a guest of the University of New Mexico when they faced Fresno State in Saturday's Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

The University of New Mexico Lobos finished the season 4-8, and was out of bowl game contention; however, their in-state rivals were awarded a bowl game at their University Stadium in Albuquerque.

Fresno State won the game against New Mexico, 37-10, but apparently, the game against the Bulldogs was only a battle in what looks like a budding war between the New Mexico State football Aggies and New Mexico football Lobos.

New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill accused New Mexico University AD Eddie Nunez of denying the Aggies' use of their field for practices leading up to the bowl game, an accusation Nunez denies.

“On Saturday night, Kill told ESPN that New Mexico State would have had to practice at a local high school field,” says a report by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, “If New Mexico Bowl executive director Jeff Siembieda had not intervened and pushed for the use of New Mexico's facility.”

“The police officers kind of laughed. They said, ‘There's a lot of stuff going on in Albuquerque; I don't know why we're here watching the logo,'” said Coach Kill to reporters following the game. “It's a great bowl game, but here's the deal: They were going to make us practice on a high school field and let Fresno practice in the indoor, and that particular day, it snowed. But Jeff busted his butt and had to argue with their people to get us on the thing.”

The two teams will be able to settle the dispute on the field on September 28th of next year when the Lobos visit the Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces.